Keion Brooks News: Productive in opener

Brooks finished with 31 points (11-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 43 minutes during Saturday's 105-90 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Brooks had a solid G League debut as his 31 points were a game-high total in the defeat. The 24-year-old will look to show his offensive skills if he retains consistent minutes in a forward position in upcoming contests.