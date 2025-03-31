Keion Brooks News: Productive night from second unit

Brooks closed Sunday's 98-94 victory over the Hornets with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes off the bench.

The 24-year-old rookie put together the best performance of his brief NBA career, setting new personal bests in points, boards, blocks and steals. Brooks has played more than 20 minutes in four of the last five games as the injury-ravaged Pelicans limp to the finish line on the season, scoring in double digits in each of the last three, and he's played well enough to continue handling a significant role in the frontcourt rotation. Over that stretch, Brooks has averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 threes in 22.4 minutes a contest.