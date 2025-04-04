Keion Brooks News: Promoted to starting role

Brooks is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The Pelicans are tweaking their lineup once again and Brooks will start alongside Bruce Brown in the wings. This will be his second start of the season. In the previous one, he recorded 10 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in a 112-99 win over the Sixers on March 24.