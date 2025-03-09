Keion Brooks News: Recalled Sunday
The Pelicans recalled Brooks from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.
The two-way forward will join the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against Memphis due to Zion Williamson (rest), CJ McCollum (rest) and Brandon Boston (ankle) being sidelined. Brooks has yet to reach the double-digit mark in playing time at the NBA level, and he likely won't see significant minutes, despite the club's injury list.
