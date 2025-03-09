Fantasy Basketball
Keion Brooks headshot

Keion Brooks News: Recalled Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 12:26pm

The Pelicans recalled Brooks from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.

The two-way forward will join the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against Memphis due to Zion Williamson (rest), CJ McCollum (rest) and Brandon Boston (ankle) being sidelined. Brooks has yet to reach the double-digit mark in playing time at the NBA level, and he likely won't see significant minutes, despite the club's injury list.

Keion Brooks
New Orleans Pelicans
