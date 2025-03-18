Keion Brooks News: Rejoins parent club Tuesday

The Pelicans transferred Brooks from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday.

Brooks will rejoin the parent club ahead of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. The two-way forward hasn't played at the NBA level since Feb. 12, and he's averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.6 minutes per game in 42 G League outings.