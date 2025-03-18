Fantasy Basketball
Keion Brooks headshot

Keion Brooks News: Rejoins parent club Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:14pm

The Pelicans transferred Brooks from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday.

Brooks will rejoin the parent club ahead of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. The two-way forward hasn't played at the NBA level since Feb. 12, and he's averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.6 minutes per game in 42 G League outings.

Keion Brooks
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
