Keion Brooks News: Scores 15 points Sunday

Brooks finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 loss to Maine.

Brooks was one of four starters who scored in double digits for the Squadron, but he also stood out as a playmaker, and his five dimes were the team's second-highest total behind Jalen Crutcher's six. Brooks has scored in double digits in his three regular-season contests so far.