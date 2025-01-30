Keion Brooks News: Scores 20 points in G League loss

Brooks tallied 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 122-112 loss to Raptors 905.

Brooks joined Antonio Reeves (24) and Karlo Matkovic (22) as the Squadron's three players to score at least 20 points in Wednesday's loss. It was Brooks' highest scoring output in the G League since Dec. 27 against Raptors 905 (24).