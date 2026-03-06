Keion Brooks News: Scores 40 points in loss

Brooks had 40 points (14-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during 39 minutes in Thursday's 140-121 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Brooks stood out as an offensive threat, but his effort was not enough for his team to put up a fight against the Skyhawks. The forward reached the 40-point threshold for the first time this season, which also represented a career-best performance for him. He'll push for more action in upcoming contests following a run of four appearances off the bench.