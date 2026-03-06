Keion Brooks headshot

Keion Brooks News: Scores 40 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Brooks had 40 points (14-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during 39 minutes in Thursday's 140-121 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Brooks stood out as an offensive threat, but his effort was not enough for his team to put up a fight against the Skyhawks. The forward reached the 40-point threshold for the first time this season, which also represented a career-best performance for him. He'll push for more action in upcoming contests following a run of four appearances off the bench.

Keion Brooks
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keion Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keion Brooks See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
327 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
334 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
343 days ago