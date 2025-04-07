Keion Brooks News: Shines in start

Brooks finished Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Bucks with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes.

Making his third career start for the shorthanded Pelicans, Brooks made the most of his opportunity once again. He's certainly on the streaming radar for the final week of the regular season, as he's produced averages of 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 three-pointers over his last four appearances.