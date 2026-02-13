Keion Brooks News: Shooting effort versus Rip City

Keion Brooks headshot

February 13, 2026

Brooks had 37 points (13-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists over 43 minutes in Thursday's 141-103 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Brooks failed to impress from three-point range but otherwise had a fine outing Thursday. He posted over 30 points for the first time in 36 appearances, while the three steals tied his season-high total. After making two consecutive starts, the forward will look to remain in top form for the rest of the campaign.

