Keion Brooks News: Struggles from deep in G League

Brooks finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Despite a poor night from deep, Brooks finished second on the team in scoring behind Lester Quinones' 39 points. Brooks has scored at least 20 points six times this season, averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from deep.