Keion Brooks News: Tallies 12 points in G League

Brooks (quadricep) finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes Sunday in the G League Birmingham Squadron's 91-87 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Brooks was held out Saturday in Birmingham's 96-88 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants due to a quad contusion, but he made enough progress from the injury to suit up in the second half of the back-to-back set. The 24-year-old has now scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games, with his lone scoreless appearance occurring Thursday, when he presumably suffered the quad injury in just six minutes of action. Brooks is on a two-way deal with the Pelicans but is still waiting to make his NBA debut.