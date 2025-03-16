Keion Brooks News: Team-high 25 points in G League

Brooks registered 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-100 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After back-to-back games scoring in single-digits, Brooks notched his highest outing since Feb. 22 when he scored 28 points, three off his season-high mark. Across 41 G League appearances, Brooks has averaged 16.6 points while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep.