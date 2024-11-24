Fantasy Basketball
Keisei Tominaga News: Plays 11 minutes in blowout

Published on November 24, 2024

Tominaga scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 11 minutes during Saturday's 125-98 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Tominaga played double-digit minutes for the first time this season thanks to the blowout nature of Saturday's game. The sharpshooter certainly wasn't shy about shooting the ball, but he's yet to make a three-pointer on seven attempts across four G League appearances.

