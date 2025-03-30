Keisei Tominaga News: Scores 13 in return

Tominaga (illness) posted 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Tominaga returned to action after missing one game due to an illness. The sharpshooter made 14 regular-season appearances for the Mad Ants, averaging 5.4 points in 8.7 minutes per game, and should have a similar role during the G League postseason, which starts in April.