Keisei Tominaga News: Season-high 17 points in G League

Tominaga posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Tominaga recorded a season-high 17 points, also logging a season-high 22 minutes off the bench. Across his last eight games in the G League, the 24-year-old has averaged 6.2 points, 0.6 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 9.5 minutes while shooting 52.4 percent from downtown. Thursday's showing could earn Tominaga more playing time going forward.