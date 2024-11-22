Keldon Johnson Injury: Iffy against Golden State
Johnson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors due to right hamstring tightness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson appears to have tweaked his hamstring against Utah and is now in danger of missing his first contest of the season. If Johnson is unable to suit up against Golden State, Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie and Sandro Mamukelashvilli are candidates to receive increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now