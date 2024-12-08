Keldon Johnson Injury: Leaves early with calf injury

Johnson will not return to Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a left calf injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. He'll finish the game with eight points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes.

Johnson sustained the calf injury during the second quarter of Sunday's contest, and he'll have to wait until at least Friday's game against Portland to make his potential return. With the forward sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest, the Spurs could lean more heavily on Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie on the wing.