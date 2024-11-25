Keldon Johnson Injury: Likely to play Tuesday
Johnson (hamstring) is probable to play against the Jazz on Tuesday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Johnson was sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Warriors due to right hamstring tightness, but it appears as though he will be available to play Tuesday. Johnson is averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 26.8 minutes per game this season.
