Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson Injury: Out vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Johnson (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson will miss a second straight game due to a left calf injury, and it's uncertain when he'll be able to return. His absence should open the door for players such as Charles Bassey and Malaki Branham to see more minutes off the bench. Johnson's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Thursday.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
