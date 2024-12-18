Keldon Johnson Injury: Probable for Thursday
Johnson (calf) is probable to play Thursday against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson appears set to make a return after missing the past two games for the Spurs. He's had a tough regular season so far, hitting 44.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals.
