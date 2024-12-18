Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Johnson (calf) is probable to play Thursday against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson appears set to make a return after missing the past two games for the Spurs. He's had a tough regular season so far, hitting 44.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now