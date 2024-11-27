Fantasy Basketball
Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Johnson (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers,Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson returned from a one-game absence Tuesday against the Jazz, finishing with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds in 19 minutes. Due to his limited workload, the Spurs likely feel confident enough to throw him out there again for the second leg of this back-to-back set.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
