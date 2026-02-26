Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:19am

Johnson has a left shoulder sprain and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Johnson was a very late addition to the injury report for the second half of this back-to-back set. It's also possible the Spurs are eyeing a maintenance day for the veteran. If Johnson can't go, the Spurs may lean more on Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
