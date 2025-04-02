Keldon Johnson Injury: Questionable vs. Denver

Johnson (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson is in danger of missing Wednesday's game in Denver due to a back issue. San Antonio will already be without Devin Vassell (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (back) and Charles Bassey (knee), so the team will be shorthanded on the road. If Johnson cannot play Wednesday, the team will likely lean heavily on Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes and Malaki Branham to pick up the slack.