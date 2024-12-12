Keldon Johnson Injury: Won't go Friday
Johnson (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Johnson departed Sunday's game early after suffering a left calf injury, and it'll hold him out of Friday's action. Zach Collins (back) and Stephon Castle (shoulder) have also been downgraded to out, opening up opportunities for Malaki Branham, Harrison Barnes and Charles Bassey in the frontcourt.
