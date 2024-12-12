Fantasy Basketball
Keldon Johnson Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Johnson (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Johnson departed Sunday's game early after suffering a left calf injury, and it'll hold him out of Friday's action. Zach Collins (back) and Stephon Castle (shoulder) have also been downgraded to out, opening up opportunities for Malaki Branham, Harrison Barnes and Charles Bassey in the frontcourt.

