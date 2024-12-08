Keldon Johnson Injury: Won't return Sunday vs. Pelicans

Johnson will not return to Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a left calf injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. He'll finish the game with eight points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes.

Johnson sustained the calf injury during the second quarter of Sunday's contest, and he'll have to wait until Friday's game against Portland to make his potential return. With the forward sidelined, Jeremy Sochan and Charles Bassey will likely pick up the slack off the bench the rest of the way.