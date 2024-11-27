Keldon Johnson News: Available vs. Lakers

Johnson (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson was initially listed as probable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and in the end, the veteran forward will be available. He notched 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds in 19 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Jazz.