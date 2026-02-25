Keldon Johnson News: Checks back in
Johnson (shoulder) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson was previously tabbed questionable to return because of a left shoulder injury. The 26-year-old forward will play through the injury the rest of the way, which could mean less playing time for Carter Bryant and Harrison Barnes.
