Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Checks back in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Johnson (shoulder) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson was previously tabbed questionable to return because of a left shoulder injury. The 26-year-old forward will play through the injury the rest of the way, which could mean less playing time for Carter Bryant and Harrison Barnes.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keldon Johnson
