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Keldon Johnson News: Cold shooting night in narrow loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Johnson closed with five points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 loss to the Nuggets.

Johnson struggled with his shot on Thursday, missing 10 of his 12 field-goal attempts, though he contributed seven rebounds and three assists. While Victor Wembanyama (ankle) was a late scratch for this contest, his expected return for Saturday's game against Charlotte will move the Spurs back to their standard frontcourt rotation. Johnson has been the definition of inconsistent lately; while he exploded for 20 points against Houston on March 8, he has failed to reach double digits in three of his last five outings. During that span, he is averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting just 40.4 percent from the floor. As he continues to provide scoring punch exclusively off the bench, his fantasy floor remains low due to these inconsistencies.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
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