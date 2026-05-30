Keldon Johnson News: Comes up big in Game 7 win
Johnson registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during the Spurs' 111-103 win over the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.
Johnson was limited to just two points in the first half, but the 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year came up big for the Spurs in the second half, when he scored nine of his 11 points to help push San Antonio to the NBA Finals. He'll finish the Western Conference Finals having averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.4 threes over 18.7 minutes per game. The Spurs will welcome in the Knicks on Wednesday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
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