Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Continues to trend down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Johnson finished Monday's 131-121 victory over the Wizards with four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes.

From a fantasy perspective, Johnson appears initially to be the biggest loser of the De'Aaron Fox trade. The move has pushed rookie first-rounder Stephon Castle into a reserve role, significantly eating into the playing time of Johnson in San Antonio's second unit. Johnson has averaged 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 15.2 minutes over four games since the deal, clouding the 25-year-old swingman's rest-of-season outlook.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now