Keldon Johnson News: Continues to trend down

Johnson finished Monday's 131-121 victory over the Wizards with four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes.

From a fantasy perspective, Johnson appears initially to be the biggest loser of the De'Aaron Fox trade. The move has pushed rookie first-rounder Stephon Castle into a reserve role, significantly eating into the playing time of Johnson in San Antonio's second unit. Johnson has averaged 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 15.2 minutes over four games since the deal, clouding the 25-year-old swingman's rest-of-season outlook.