Keldon Johnson News: Decent outing in loss

Johnson amassed 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson has seen his role with the Spurs change this season. He's strictly a bench player, averaging 12.2 points per game compared to 15.7 last season. The 25-year-old forward is still trying to get comfortable in his new role, while San Antonio appears to be trending up, hovering around .500 this season.