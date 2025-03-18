Keldon Johnson News: Fills stat sheet off bench

Johnson contributed 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Lakers.

Johnson didn't light up the boxscore, but he recorded an impressive outing across the board and finished with at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. The nature of a bench role limits Johnson's upside considerably, however, so fantasy managers should expect some inconsistency on a game-to-game basis. That said, he's scored in double digits in his last eight outings, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in that span.