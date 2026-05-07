Keldon Johnson News: Flirts with double-double off bench

Johnson produced nine points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-95 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Johnson struggled with efficiency from the field but did solid work getting to the free-throw line and on the glass, ultimately finishing one point shy of a double-double. Wednesday marked the wing's first double-digit rebounding effort since Feb. 1 and just the seventh such performance of the year between the regular season and playoffs. Through seven postseason games in 2026, Johnson is averaging 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 19.6 minutes per contest off the bench.