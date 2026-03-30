Keldon Johnson News: Goes for 15 points off bench
Johnson provided 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 129-114 victory over the Bulls.
Johnson has been relegated to being a bench scorer this season, but the veteran forward has filled that role to perfection. This was his fifth consecutive game with at least 15 points, and even though his bench role limits his upside a bit, Johnson often scores enough to remain a valuable fantasy asset across all formats. He's scored at least 15 points in seven of his 15 contests this month.
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