Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Hits for 13 in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 9:11am

Johnson provided 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 141-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old forward has emerged as a consistent source of offense from the second unit since Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) was lost for the season. Over the last 10 games, Johnson has scored in double digits nine times, averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.4 threes in 25.6 minutes a contest while shooting a blistering 60.4 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

