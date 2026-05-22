Keldon Johnson News: Ineffective in Game 3 loss

Johnson ended with five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Friday's 123-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Johnson has been mostly underwhelming throughout the playoffs, having scored more than 11 points only twice in 14 appearances. After averaging 12.5 points per game across the regular season, things have gone south for Johnson, averaging just 8.8 points per game over his past 12 appearances. The Spurs now trail the series 2-1, with Game 4 slated for Sunday in San Antonio.