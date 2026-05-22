Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Ineffective in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Johnson ended with five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Friday's 123-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Johnson has been mostly underwhelming throughout the playoffs, having scored more than 11 points only twice in 14 appearances. After averaging 12.5 points per game across the regular season, things have gone south for Johnson, averaging just 8.8 points per game over his past 12 appearances. The Spurs now trail the series 2-1, with Game 4 slated for Sunday in San Antonio.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keldon Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keldon Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 22
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago