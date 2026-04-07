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Keldon Johnson News: Just misses double-double Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 7:59am

Johnson logged 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-102 win over the 76ers.

The 26-year-old wing came up one board short of his sixth double-double of the season, while three combined stocks tied his season high. Johnson has scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 threes in 23.9 minutes over that span.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
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