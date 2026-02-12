Keldon Johnson News: Leads bench with 21 points
Johnson logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over Golden State.
Johnson hasn't been especially consistent this season, but he tends to fare much better when Devin Vassell is out or struggling in his starting role. Such was the case during Wednesday's contest, where Devin Vassell managed only eight points in 28 minutes.
