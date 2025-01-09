Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Leads San Antonio in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Johnson posted 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Johnson had a solid showing on both ends of the court and posted an impressive stat line, leading the Spurs in both points and rebounds despite coming off the bench. This was Johnson's fourth game with at least 20 points this season, and he remains a productive player, both in real life and fantasy, despite his second-unit role. Johnson has also scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 15.1 points and shooting 47.5 percent from the floor in that stretch.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now