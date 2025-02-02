Keldon Johnson News: Leads Spurs in loss
Johnson ended with 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to Miami.
Johnson finished with a team-high mark in scoring, though he struggled from the field in the losing effort. The 25-year-old did a fair amount of damage from the charity stripe Saturday, marking his first game of the season with double-digit attempts from the free-throw line. Over his last five outings, Johnson has averaged 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds across 21.4 minutes per game.
