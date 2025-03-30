Fantasy Basketball
Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Leads team against Celtics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Johnson provided a team-high 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-111 loss to Boston.

It was Johnson's best scoring performance since he dropped 28 points on the Mavericks back on March 10. The 25-year-old forward has scored in double digits in 13 of 16 contests this month, averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.9 steals in 25.3 minutes a contest as the focal point of the Spurs' second unit.

