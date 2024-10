Johnson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks.

Johnson is cleared to suit up for the regular-season opener after resting during the Spurs' preseason finale. The sixth-year wing is expected to operate off the bench again this season, but he was productive in that role last year, averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.5 minutes per game.