Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Notches 10 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Johnson posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year, Johnson has seen his minutes go down in the postseason. Through 13 playoff games, he's averaging 19.4 minutes per game with 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals on 41.5 percent shooting from the field. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (adductor) are questionable for Game 3, however, so Johnson could potentially be more involved.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
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