Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Notches 20 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:33am

Johnson registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Johnson posted his 13th game of the campaign with at least 20 points. He took advantage of some extra usage due to Victor Wembanyama (ribs) and Stephon Castle (knee) being sidelined, though the Spurs are hopeful to have both back in the lineup Sunday.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keldon Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keldon Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
Rotowire Staff
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
42 days ago