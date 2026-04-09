Keldon Johnson News: Notches 20 points in win

Johnson registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Johnson posted his 13th game of the campaign with at least 20 points. He took advantage of some extra usage due to Victor Wembanyama (ribs) and Stephon Castle (knee) being sidelined, though the Spurs are hopeful to have both back in the lineup Sunday.