Keldon Johnson News: Paces bench in Game 5 win
Johnson logged 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Johnson turned in his best offensive performance of the postseason, delivering an efficient showing from inside the arc while leading the San Antonio bench in scoring. The 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year had averaged just 8.8 points on 41.4 percent shooting in the series entering Tuesday's contest, making his efficiency in this one extremely encouraging. He'll aim to remain productive in Game 6 on Friday, when the Spurs try to close out the series.
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