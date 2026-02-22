Keldon Johnson News: Posts 18 points in victory

Johnson accumulated 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one rebound across 21 minutes during Saturday's 139-122 win over the Kings.

Johnson made a swift impact with only 21 minutes of court time. The veteran proved to be a more dependable wing presence over Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie, who both posted regressive stat lines in the lopsided victory. Saturday's win represented a nice bounce-back for Johnson, who scored only six points during the team's 121-94 win over Phoenix Thursday night.