Keldon Johnson News: Posts double-double in win
Johnson closed with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 win over the Trail Blazers.
Johnson set his season high in rebounds while posting his second-highest mark in points on the season. The 25-year-old has taken a backseat in a reserve role this year, though his recent production and the injury of Jeremy Sochan (thumb) bodes well for his playing time moving forward. In his last five regular-season outings, Johnson has averaged 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals across 27.0 minutes per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now