Keldon Johnson News: Provides spark off bench

Johnson chipped in 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 victory over Phoenix.

Johnson and Julian Champagnie both led San Antonip's bench in scoring Thursday with 15 points each. While Johnson had slowly been receiving reduced playing time as of late, Victor Wembanyama being ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder could open up more minutes for Johnson if the Spurs opt to utilize more small-ball lineups.