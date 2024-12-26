Keldon Johnson News: Rough performance against Knicks

Johnson ended Wednesday's 117-114 loss to New York with two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes.

Back-to-back rough performances for Johnson, as he could not get it going in the scoring department on Christmas Day against the Knicks. Johnson scored only two points against New York in 18 minutes, which marks the worst scoring output of the season for the 25-year-old and could cause concern moving forward.